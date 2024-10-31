CM Siddaramaiah launches Airavat 2.0 bus fleet

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled 20 upgraded Airavat Club Class 2.0 Volvo multi-axle buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Bengaluru on Wednesday. These buses are an upgraded version of the RTC’s Airavat Club Class buses.

The new buses are 15-m long and are equipped with 51 seats arranged in a 2x2 model that provides more space space between each seat. With increased height compared to its previous model, the bus offers more headroom. The halogen headlights and daytime running lights with new plush interiors and Scandinavian-style exteriors offer visually appealing aesthetics, KSRTC stated.

The aerodynamic design will provide better fuel efficiency and the advanced engines deliver superior performance.

The windshield glass is 9.5% wider, improving the driver visibility and reducing blind spots. The larger luggage space offers 20% more capacity when compared to its previous model, making it the first bus with such ample luggage space, officials said.

Other features include next-generation mobile charging points like USB and C-type, enhanced air conditioning due to larger AC ducts, a fire alarm and a protection system installed for increased passenger safety during emergencies. Also, for drivers, the bus has easy-to-reach driver controls and switches and drivers can view pedestrians from the passenger door enhancing safety.

The buses were inducted into operation from Wednesday itself. Buses will be operated from Bengaluru to Tirupathi, Chennai, Raichuru, Sriharikota, Kasargod, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Ballari, and Shivamogga.

KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar told TNIE that due to festive rush, all the 20 new buses have been booked completely.

Rs 1 cr insurance given to 22 families of deceased

CM Siddaramaiah handed over Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased employees who lost their lives on (duty or off-duty) as part of KSRTC’s Accident Relief Insurance Compensation. Till date, the bus corporation has issued Rs 1 crore insurance amount to 22 families, totalling to Rs 22 crore.