Love. Lights. Laughter

BENGALURU: From sharing meals to decorating homes with diyas and eschewing firecrackers in favour of mindful festivities, celebrities in Bengaluru talk to Dese Gowda on opting for a celebration of tradition and togetherness this Deepavali

Samyukta Hornad, actor

Growing up, we’d light up my ajji’s house, and everyone had a role to play during the festivities. My ajji would have us help make dishes, and the house was full of relatives. Over the years, awareness of pollution, climate change, has changed how we celebrate. Today, we have our traditional Deepavali lunch at my ajji’s house, starting with a castor oil bath, followed by a big meal with traditional dishes. The evening is more relaxed and modern, we’re doing a potluck with friends, both old and new. We all dress up, light the rooftop, and each of us brings a dish. I love cooking for it!

Vikky Varun, actor

Deepavali means celebrating back home with family in Chamarajanagar. Festivals are a chance to go back and catch up. We have a traditional rural house with lots of animals, including peacocks. We’re mindful that our celebrations don’t harm them so firecrackers are a no-go. Instead, we do the traditional and eco-conscious panja lighting, which captures the spirit of the festival.

Shubra Aiyappa, actor

I’ve experienced different stages of Deepavali. Growing up, all our cousins would gather, and we’d light crackers in our neighbourhood, competing to see whose house had the ‘cooler’ set of crackers. While I miss them, we need to be mindful of the environment. Instead, we decorate with diyas, and enjoy Deepavali gatherings. After I got married, the celebration changed. Being from Kodagu, I’m used to simpler rituals, but my husband’s family brings in ceremonial aspects like a proper puja and havan. And the food is incredible. I have a huge sweet tooth, so I indulge guilt-free! This year, my husband I and our four dogs are going to celebrate a low-key Deepavali.