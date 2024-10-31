Rain threatens to spoil festive weekend in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain over most parts of Karnataka for the next four days, dampening the festive mood.

Most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, experienced rainfall on Wednesday.

Senior Scientist, IMD (Bengaluru), CS Patil said that most parts of the state, including Bengaluru, will experience light to moderate rain from October 30 to November 4 owing to the formation of weather systems. According to IMD, there is a cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level. There is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

IMD officials have forecast rain over Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Bidar, Mysuru, Davanagere, Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Ramanagara, Mandya, Haveri, Gadag, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kolar, and Kodagu districts.

IMD has also forecast a dip in the maximum temperatures and cloudy sky for the next few days. In some places, thundershowers are also expected. According to the IMD data, Bengaluru City received 0.5mm of rainfall and HAL Airport 7.7mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Wednesday.