PG murder in Bengaluru: Cops submit 1205-page chargesheet

BENGALURU: The Koramangala police on Saturday submitted a 1205 page charge-sheet to a city based court in connection with the brutal murder of 24-year-old Kriti Kumari at a paying guest (PG) accommodation located at Venkata Reddy Layout in Koramangala 6th block. Kumari was murdered on the night of July 23. The video of the victim being stabbed after the accused dragged her to the corridor from her room had gone viral. In the video, she could be seen crying for help from the other women who stood as mute spectators.

The complaint was registered on July 24 and the accused Abhishekh Ghosi, 23, a native of Madhya Pradesh was arrested on July 26. The charge-sheet contains statements of 85 witnesses, statements of the paying guest accommodation owner.

Kumari, a MBA graduate, had been working in a private company since January. She was staying in the PG since March. The accused was arrested from his hometown Raisen in Madhya Pradesh. Ghosi, a BSc graduate who was unemployed, was in a relationship with the victim’s friend who also stayed in the same room. Ghosi was reportedly under the assumption that Kumari was behind the strained relationship between him and his girlfriend. On the day of the incident, he had come with a knife, concealing it in a plastic cover to attack his girlfriend. However, the girlfriend was not in the room and Ghosi picked a fight with Kumari and killed her.

The incident occurred at The Bhargavi Staying Homes for Ladies outside the victim’s room in the corridor of the third floor. The Koramangala police also registered a case against Shyam Sunder Reddy, the paying guest owner for endangering life or personal safety of others under section 125 of BNS. Investigations revealed that all safety measures were in place, but when the accused entered the PG, the security guard had gone upstairs leaving the entrance open with no monitoring at the reception counter.