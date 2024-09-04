History through dance

BENGALURU: If movement is what Kathak is, then kathas (stories) are the soul. Veteran dancer-choreographer Madhu Nataraj’s latest production Kathas in Kathak brings alive stories of the dance form’s rich history.

The performance delves into Kathak’s diverse journey across regions and eras, exploring how artistic expression has both shaped and been shaped by the socio-political contexts of its time. “Kathak comes from the word katha. It is storytelling in the form of classical dance. This is an attempt to make the connection between poetry and politics and it’s coming together in Kathak,” says Nataraj.

The show will also be bringing alive both vintage and contemporary choreographies. “We have strung together some vintage choreographies of the ’50s from music composers who gave music to my mother’s (Maya Rao) works. It also touches upon contemporary times and topics like climate change. It’s a wide spectrum in terms of time. The 90-minute performance is not just a visual treat but an emotional connection,” says Nataraj.

Being one of the reputed dancers in the country, uniqueness is something that Nataraj strives for. “It’s about being creative and original each time because that’s how the form has stood the test of time. Dance forms in India are around 2,000 years old and originated from the Natyasastra. Artistes and patrons have shared this relationship to keep the tradition going,” she says.

Nataraj believes connecting with the youth is also key to keeping the traditions going. “Youngsters are quite porous and open to new experiences and ideas. It is how you present to them. This is the generation that is talking about climate action, equity, etc. So it’s important to use those concepts and set the context to introduce the idea of classical dance to them,” she says.