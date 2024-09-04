The essence of a house party

BENGALURU: The first time I entered a club, my hair had streaks of burgundy and enough gel to light up a small village. My clothes looked like they were designed by Himesh-Hashmi. But I remember being awash with disappointment. Movies showed that the hero starts the dancing, and the rest of the club joins him.

Where were my background dancers? Where were all the women who would pop in for a twirl? I remember being disappointed that the exorbitant prices mentioned were all for 30 ml. The bouncers frisked me like a visitor just arriving from Kabul. Some of the terms used, like ‘stags’ – were rather dehumanising.

But man is a gregarious animal. I learnt to swallow my pride and tequila at the same time, and silently danced my disappointment away. It’s been more than a decade. But entering a club still gives me flashes of the disappointment I felt. Gradually, clubs began to strike me as rather strange.

My visits changed from paying money for entering to being paid to perform at clubs. I began to tilt towards house parties. They were cheaper. If I was going through a crisis, I could simply count on others’ generosity. If it was a BYOB party, I could make do with a quarter of inexpensive whiskey, and let others share their drinks with me. Actual conversations took place between people, and you didn’t run the risk of being kicked out by a Sohail Khan clone.