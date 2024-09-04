Three kill Tipper driver over minor scuffle in Bengaluru, held

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old driver was murdered during a scuffle, after a pickup vehicle driver hit the headlight of a parked tipper truck while reversing his vehicle. The incident occurred at Green Park Dhabha near Kunigal Road on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning around 1am. Nelamangala Rural police arrested the three accused.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep (30), a tipper truck driver from Tavarekere. The arrested accused are Mahesh (33), poultry pickup driver Sunil Kumar (31), and Boglinga (23), all natives of Kalaburagi.

Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba told TNIE the incident occurred between 12.30 am and 1.30am on Tuesday. Mahesh hit the tipper's headlight while reversing, leading to a verbal altercation between the two vehicle owners. The situation escalated when Mahesh brought a jack rod from his vehicle and hit Pradeep's head before fleeing. Passersby alerted police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning," the SP said.

Acting swiftly, Nelamangala Rural police based on CCTV footage, vehicle number and technical evidence, arrested the three accused within hours of the incident and registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS.

This is the second incident in the past one week. Last Wednesday, a 17-year-old was stabbed to death over a car park issue in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.