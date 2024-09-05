Biz down? Vendors not keen to shift to Palike Bazaar

BENGALURU: The newly opened Palike Bazaar in Vijayanagar, the first ever underground market created by the BBMP, has little to no takers. The vendors who are operating from pushcarts, makeshift sheds and tents near the road, say they are not keen to shift to an air-conditioned space, fearing losing business. Instead, the cool ambience is sought after by citizens, especially students.

The BBMP created the underground shopping area for 79 stalls, near the Vijayanagar Metro station, at a cost of Rs 13 crore. Work for the bazaar had started in 2017, but was only completed in 2024. It was inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah on August 25, but so far only three vendors have shifted there, who say they repent their decision, citing a dip in business.

“I am shifting back to my pushcart. I do not want to suffer losses during the festive season. The building is air-conditioned, but apart from a tubelight, the shop allotted to us has nothing else. There is already seepage on the walls within a week of the bazaar’s opening. During night hours, we operate from the road-side makeshift shed,” said Basavaraj, a vegetable vendor.

Similar was the reaction of Kallamma, who sells religious paraphernalia. “Ever since I have shifted here, the sales are nearly zero. We were told to shift at the earliest and I did. Now, I will rent a pushcart,” she said.

Reacting to this trend, a BBMP official said the occupation is less as the area is new. Besides, the formal allotment of the stalls is yet to be done. Electric meters need to be fixed. “We will also pursue the vendors to shift to the bazaar. Continuing business after the start of the bazaar is not permitted,” the official added.