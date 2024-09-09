Recreating Icons

BENGALURU: Celebrity makeup artist Rashida Pavthiwala can go on and on about nude and dewy makeup, but she’s equally passionate about the bold, gold, and bronze-heavy looks that were popular in the 1980s. This serves as the inspiration for her latest series, where she recreates iconic Bollywood actors’ appearances from that era.

She begins the series with the legendary actor Rekha in gold headgear with brushed eyebrows and bronze tones. “What I loved about Rekha is that she’s far from minimalist, making her a makeup artist’s dream. Practical fashion wasn’t her style. She was one of the few who could effortlessly carry off unique head wraps and headgear.

If she’s in a gold or black ensemble, she would always add a headpiece. She has a very feminine energy but was also fiercely strong and bold in her imagery,” Pavthiwala explains. She adds that, aside from other iconic looks, she will be recreating several more of Rekha’s signature styles. Although the look Pavthiwala recreated was inspired by a fashion shoot, Rekha sported numerous headgear styles in her film Khoon Bhari Maang.