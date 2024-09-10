Union Minister of State for Railways Somanna bridges gap between state, Centre

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna is getting accolades for working as a bridge between Congress-ruled Karnataka and the NDA government at the Centre.

On Monday, Minister for Industries and Infrastructure MB Patil was all praise for the Tumakuru MP’s style of functioning. The duo held an important meeting on railway projects, including suburban rail projects in progress in the state, and for which Patil expressed his gratitude to Somanna for his cooperation.

In turn, Somanna thanked Patil and the Congress government for releasing and allocating adequate grants towards suburban rail projects. “When the project is completed by December 2026, it will set an example of how a state and Central government should work in coordination,” Somanna remarked.

He also visited the Rail Wheel Factory where Vande Bharat sleeper coaches are being manufactured, and will be in operation in a month or two. His visit boosted the morale of officers and employees.

As Tumakuru MP, Somanna got funds granted for five railway overbridge projects which were pending, despite being commissioned in the past. He managed to fulfil the demands of commuters with the announcement of a new MEMU train between Tumakuru and Bengaluru, remarked Karanam Ramesh, Commuters’ Forum president. Passengers are also excited as the Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat now stops at Tumakuru station because of Somanna’s initiative, he added.

A modern railway station will be developed on the model of Siddaganga Mutt’s iconic Sanskrit College, and is likely to be named after Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the legendary saint who lived for 111 years.