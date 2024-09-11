Planet’s pulse on canvas

BENGALURU: Art has a dual impact: it can provide a sense of calm or act as a disruptor, sparking dialogue. Artist Rajini Rekha uses her medium to address climate change and its effects on nature.

Her work will be featured in The Poetics of Landscape, an exhibition organised by FICCI FLO, showcasing 80 paintings, including contributions from some of the city’s renowned artists. This event, opening on September 18, supports the cause of cervical cancer, and will be open to the public from September 19.

For this exhibition, Rekha draws inspiration from the indigenous flora of Karnataka. “This country is home to many native plants that are not only beautiful but also suited to the climate. Yet, people often favour non-native species. By choosing indigenous plants, we can preserve local biodiversity with minimal effort,” she explains.

In addition to plants, Rekha’s work also explores animals, including elephants and endangered birds. “I want to highlight how we co-exist and can foster a thriving ecosystem. Every organism, whether large or small, deserves equal consideration,” she adds.