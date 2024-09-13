BDA’s e-khata service from today

BENGALURU: A new initiative to protect property buyers from malpractices will come into being on Friday.

Henceforth, an e-khata is a must to register a property in BDA or private approved layouts in the city. It is a property identification number which confers final ownership of the property on the owner.

“We are ready to roll out the new system that ensures safe registration of sites,” BDA Commissioner N Jayaram told TNIE.

A revenue officer in BDA said e-khata will provide a unique identification number.

The Department of Stamps and Registration’s Kaveri-2 software will prompt for the number while registering any document. This will help people as the e-khata number, when keyed in, will highlight all data pertaining to ownership of the property. Double registration, fraudulent transactions and other malpractices will be highlighted. It will also help in identifying illegal residential layouts, he said.

However, there is no need for property owners to convert their manual certificates into e-khatas as they continue to be legitimate documents. It is required when registration of documents such as those related to transfer of property and gift deeds are done in the sub registrar’s office, the officer said.

Property owners can log on to the Karnataka Seva Sindhu Portal and go to the Sakala category to get e-khatas. It may take three to five days to get e-khatas, he added.