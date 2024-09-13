Mom denies bike, 20-year-old dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Upset over his mother denying him a new bike, a 20-year-old second year degree student died by suicide on Wednesday in Hennur police station limits.

The victim has been identified as Ayyappa and was pursuing his B.Sc in a private college. Sources said that the family of the victim, which hailed from Tamil Nadu had been residing at Thanisandra.

The victim’s mother worked as a house keeping staff after his father died six years ago. Owing to financial constraints, the mother was unable to get him a bike and asked him to wait for some time.

He had been pressing his mother for a while to buy him one because all his friends came on bikes to college. However, he was unaware that she had managed to arrange Rs 50,000 for the bike.

Police sources said that the victim was at home when his mother left for work at 6 am. When she returned home at 4:30 pm, she saw her son hanging from the ceiling. The body was shifted to the Ambedkar Hospital’s mortuary for the postmortem.

