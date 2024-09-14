Railways raises awareness on parking tariff, overstay charges at Bengaluru's SMVT

BENGALURU: Teething problems have been dogging the access-controlled system ever since it was introduced at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli on August 19.

This being a new concept, there are frequent arguments between visitors and the contractor’s staff.

To counter it, the commercial department of Bangalore Division plans to launch a mass campaign, including bulk SMSes, to create awareness among the public about the new rule, which aims to decongest the station.

A top official conceded that there were problems. “Since it’s the first time it is being implemented at a railway station in Bengaluru, these issues will crop up. It was done successfully at Hazrat Nizamuddin and Baroda where it was launched,” he said.

To facilitate acceptance, a mega awareness campaign has begun. “We are working with our unit, the Centre for Railway Information System, to facilitate sending SMSes to the public. We have already placed advertisements in newspapers and plan to go for more such advertisements. The Railways will also flash messages on information boards at the station premises in a couple of days,” he added.

Balaji Foods & Beverages has been contracted with the job. As per the tariff fixed by it, vehicles which come to drop off passengers can remain inside the station premises free of charge for up to 10 minutes. Beyond that, an overstay tariff of Rs 40 is imposed on two-wheelers and Rs 50 on three/four-wheelers, up to 20 minutes.

The tariff is Rs 100 for two-wheelers and Rs 200 for three/four-wheelers up to 30 minutes. Beyond half-an-hour of stay, it would be flat Rs 250 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for three/four-wheelers.

Vehicles parked inside without payment would be treated as ‘unclaimed vehicles’, says the display board at SMVT station.