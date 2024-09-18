Rowdy sheeter Pawan Gowda shot by police after violent assault on head constable

BENGALURU: Pawan Gowda alias Kadubu, the 28-year-old rowdy sheeter who had assaulted a man after stripping him in public, was shot in his leg by West division police in the early hours of Tuesday, near Ullal in Kengeri Satellite Town. Pawan had attacked Venkatesh, a police head constable, with a deadly weapon while attempting to escape.

He is wanted in over 11 heinous crimes. Both Pawan and Venkatesh were shifted to Victoria Hospital. A video of Pawan forcing Nagarjuna to strip and assaulting him had gone viral on Monday.

The assault is said to have happened a month ago, and the video was shot by Pawan’s friend. Due to differences between them, the friend had made the video public.

Pawan had also attacked another person, Vishwas, for tipping off police as an arrest warrant was issued against him in another case. Both cases were registered by Kamakshipalya police. Pawan is a rowdy sheeter with Rajagopala Nagar police station. Police also made Nagarjuna file a complaint against Pawan.