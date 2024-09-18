The death of Indian superheroes

Indian superheroes came sans any origin stories. They were all blessed by gods or cursed by the devil. I read the first Nagraj comic, and found no origin story. He just EXISTED – fully formed and ready to kick ass. Doga – the superhero who killed evil people mercilessly was supposed to be made into a film by Anurag Kashyap.

But a cursory look through his Wikipedia page showed that the side characters are all named after Indian spices Haldi Chacha and Adrak Chachi. There was no concept of Copyright, and characters were blatantly copied. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles became Fighter Toads.

Captain America became Tiranga. RoboCop became Inspector Steel. One of their comics featured Superman, Batman and Spiderman being rescued by Nagraj after they’d been captured by evil villain Shakoora! It was the Multiverse of Copyright Infringement!

And then there was the sheer lack of logic. Super Commando Dhruv wore a yellow banian over a sky blue suit, and rode a noisy two-stroke motorcycle hardly suitable for a stealth commando. Then there was favourite among the lot Nagraj. Clearly inspired by Spiderman, he was shown to fly on snakes (instead of releasing webs).

How do you make that into a movie? Imagine an 80 kilo man flying on snakes! Every rescue mission must mean at least 20 snakes being killed. Nagraj would have gone straight from Snake Charmer to Snake Harmer! And what happens to the snakes once Nagraj has flown away? Forget lawyers, they would have faced their biggest challenge from Menaka Gandhi!

Which made me realise that Indian superheroes belonged to the Age of Innocence. Their place was relegated to the nostalgia of people in their 30s and 40s. And perhaps that was a good thing. They wouldn’t survive the brutal world of social media trolling. Maybe Nagraj, Super Commando Dhruv and Doga deserved to remain in my memories.

I looked up their website and ordered a few comics for my bookshelf. That is where they would be safe forever. Maybe it was life’s way of telling me that it was time to move beyond childhood superheroes. And face the real villains – back pain, cholesterol and blood pressure!

(The writer’s views are personal)