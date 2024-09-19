KPCC spokesperson Kavitha Reddy suspended

BENGALURU: The Congress disciplinary committee headed by former union minister K Rahman Khan has suspended KPCC spokesperson Kavitha Reddy KR from the party for “embarrassing the party by issuing statements against certain decisions of the State Government and the party”. “As per the resolution passed on September 5 at the committee’s meeting, the decision has been taken and she was removed from all the posts she held in the party,” a communique read.

Kavitha had questioned the appointment of former MLA Sowmya Reddy as KPCC women’s wing president and wrote to KPCC president DK Shivakumar raising her objection.

Earlier, Kavitha was vocal about the appointments of the syndicate members to state universities as according to her, loyal party workers were sidelined. The disciplinary committee had issued a show-cause notice to her.

“Thank you KPCC President @DKShivakumar for this, can’t expect Justice from you and you have proved it again and again during your Presidency! Not surprised, will not stop speaking against Social and Gender Injustice in the Party! Women like me are Fearless even against the Powerful. Hope Shri @RahulGandhi understands how strong independent women who stand by the ideology are hounded and politically harassed,” Kavitha posted on ‘X’ reacting to her suspension.