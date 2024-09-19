Wipro to give away Rs 10 crore scholarships to 1.5k students

MYSURU: Wipro Consumer Care Pvt Ltd has launched scholarship programmes to help girl students from economically weaker sections pursue higher education.

The company has announced Rs 10 crore scholarship for the year, to fund 1,500 students, including 380 in Karnataka under the Santoor Scholarship programme. This will translate to Rs 24,000 per student.

Company CEO Neeraj Kahtri said the scholarship initiative, started under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, has already spent Rs 41 crore and has helped 18,132 students in 96 districts in the country.

He said it was launched as the enrolment of girls in higher education was less. The scholarship will be given to undergraduate students who have studied in government schools and pre-university colleges.

It has helped many girls and their families who could not afford higher education, he said. The scholarship is not given on merit and is extended to poor students coming from government schools and colleges. The company has earmarked 60 per cent for science and humanities and 40 per cent for medicine and engineering students.