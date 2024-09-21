Student caught recording video in girls’ washroom arrested in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old engineering student was arrested by the Kumbalgodu police on Friday after he allegedly placed a mobile phone in the women’s washroom at a private engineering college in Kumbalgodu on Mysuru Road. The accused has been identified as Kushal, a seventh-semester computer science student at the same college.

Police sources said that Kushal entered the girls’ washroom at around 10:30 am on Friday. Locking himself in one of the toilets, he held his phone over the adjacent toilet to record but at 10: 45 am, the phone rang, catching the attention of a girl inside the washroom.

When she found Kushal inside one of the toilets, she confronted him but he refused to come out. However, after several attempts, he opened the door. Angered, the girls reported him to the principal and staged a flash protest on the college premises. Following the agitation, the college management alerted the police. However, the accused was roughed up by the students before the police rushed to the scene.

The Kumbalgodu police arrested Kushal and seized the mobile phone that was used for recording. They found two videos and have decided to send the mobile phone to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). “We are yet to analyse the data on the phone to ascertain if he was doing this for a long time,” the police added. The accused has been booked under section 77 (voyeurism) of the BNS and IT Act.