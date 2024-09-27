Woman challenges fine to be paid for lost Metro token inside Bengaluru train, blames it on overcrowding

BENGALURU: The Cubbon Park Metro station was witness to much drama on Friday evening after a woman banker lost her token inside a Metro train when she boarded from Kadugodi (Whitefield) to Cubbon Park and was asked to pay Rs 200 as penalty while exiting.
Asma, who had proof of payment for the purchase of the token, charged that it got lost only due to the huge crowd inside the train which made her fall inside and lose it. After a lot of drama, Asma called up the Hoysala team, alleging misbehaviour by a Sub Inspector posted in the station.
She was allowed to leave after paying Rs 200 as fine with the Station Controller paying Rs 50 as fare charge on her behalf.
Asma, who works as a Deputy Manager at a private bank, told TNIE, “I had to meet a customer at Whitefield on Friday and I left Cubbon Park station around 12 noon and was returning home by 7 pm. My senior colleague was with me. Just as we were about to alight at Cubbon Park, the surging crowd pushed us. I fell down inside the train and my bag got torn. I managed to get up and alight from the train but my token got lost inside.”
She could not go past the fare collection gate without the token. “Despite explaining what happened, the staff said I had to pay Rs 200 as fine and then leave. Metro is to blame for the rush inside the train and so I will not pay,” she was spotted arguing.
In support of her contention, Asma showed the UPI receipt on her phone but neither the Station Controller nor the operator agreed to that. Her colleague had her token intact and left the station.
The staff explained that they went by the rule book and anyone who does not have a valid ticket needs to pay a fine.
The stand-off continued with vociferous arguments between them and Asma tried filming the scene. The Karnataka State Police present at the entrance of the station was called. SI N Yogesh objected to her taking videos but she continued.
The commuter charged, “He caught my right hand firmly and tried to grab the phone. I did not let go of it and due to him pressing the phone the glass broke and the panel also got got damaged later. I called the Hoysala after that.”
Yogesh completely denied the allegation. He claimed, “The entire station is covered by CCTV. I know how a woman commuter needs to be handled. I only tried to take her phone but she resisted.”
The Hoysala cop pacified both sides while BMRCL staff stood their ground and made her pay the Rs 200. “She had to pay Rs 50 towards the fare charge from Kadugodi to Cubbon Park. Finally, the Station Controller paid that for her. She abused cops and officials with expletives. She can be booked for preventing government officials from doing their duty,” said a staff member.
A top operations official said that as per Metro Act, ticketless travellers should be booked Rs 200 plus the fare.
Another top cop alleged that Asma created a problem at Kadugodi Metro station too around morning. "The morning issue was the mistake of the staffer at the counter. I asked for a ticket upto Kadugodi but they gave me only till Hope farm Channasandra. I had to pay an extra Rs 20 when I alighted for no fault of mine," she defended.