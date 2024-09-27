Woman challenges fine to be paid for lost Metro token inside Bengaluru train, blames it on overcrowding

BENGALURU: The Cubbon Park Metro station was witness to much drama on Friday evening after a woman banker lost her token inside a Metro train when she boarded from Kadugodi (Whitefield) to Cubbon Park and was asked to pay Rs 200 as penalty while exiting.

Asma, who had proof of payment for the purchase of the token, charged that it got lost only due to the huge crowd inside the train which made her fall inside and lose it. After a lot of drama, Asma called up the Hoysala team, alleging misbehaviour by a Sub Inspector posted in the station.

She was allowed to leave after paying Rs 200 as fine with the Station Controller paying Rs 50 as fare charge on her behalf.

Asma, who works as a Deputy Manager at a private bank, told TNIE, “I had to meet a customer at Whitefield on Friday and I left Cubbon Park station around 12 noon and was returning home by 7 pm. My senior colleague was with me. Just as we were about to alight at Cubbon Park, the surging crowd pushed us. I fell down inside the train and my bag got torn. I managed to get up and alight from the train but my token got lost inside.”

She could not go past the fare collection gate without the token. “Despite explaining what happened, the staff said I had to pay Rs 200 as fine and then leave. Metro is to blame for the rush inside the train and so I will not pay,” she was spotted arguing.

In support of her contention, Asma showed the UPI receipt on her phone but neither the Station Controller nor the operator agreed to that. Her colleague had her token intact and left the station.

The staff explained that they went by the rule book and anyone who does not have a valid ticket needs to pay a fine.