Meet Threeory: The band behind the Viral Tune from 'Animal'

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six years back when 'Threeory', a progressive rock fusion music group from Hyderabad, met director Sandeep Reddy Vanga at the audio launch of Arjun Reddy where they got a chance to perform, they never imagined how their paths would cross again. However, it did. “Sometime later, he stumbled upon our rendition of Roja on YouTube. His call urging us to catch a flight to Mumbai for a shoot caught us completely off guard. We had no inkling of what lay ahead.

The day before the shoot, he introduced us to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, unveiling his vision for Ranbir Kapoor’s grand entrance. It was as if we were playing live from our video, setting the stage for Ranbir’s graceful entrance,” says Sai Datta, one of the band members who plays the violin. Apart from Datta, other band members who were seen in the movie are Tarun Vishal (drums), Along (guitar), Mark (keyboard), and Imti(bass).

The medley from the movie Roja which is used as a background score from the movie adds a tad bit of innocence to Kapoor’s character, who is otherwise known for his aggressive nature. Probably one of the reasons why netizens love its positioning in the movie. “We were confident that the audience would adore the song, given its nostalgic charm and the infusion of Ranbir’s charisma. However, the overwhelming love and recognition we’ve received have exceeded all our expectations. It feels incredibly surreal to witness this level of appreciation,” says Mark.

It’s been over six years since the band, which was in the city for a performance, first brought this piece to life, and the outpouring of love on Instagram and YouTube has been beyond words for them. “Seeing it featured in movies and celebrated in memes has been surreal. Within just 48 hours, it’s skyrocketed to the top of trending lists on both platforms. It’s an experience that’s left us in awe, constantly glued to our phones,” exclaims Mark.

One of the high points for the band during the shoot was meeting Kapoor, which they call one of the ‘cherished memories’. “Ranbir, in the most humble manner, rose from his seat and introduced himself to us. We were utterly amazed, thinking, ‘Did Ranbir Kapoor just introduce himself to us?’ The shoot, spanning two days, was filled with us playing and Ranbir effortlessly grooving along. It was an absolute delight to witness,” says Datta.

Threeory, the band behind the medley of the Roja songs during the entry of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal, is still soaking in the success of the song, which is currently trending as reels and memes



