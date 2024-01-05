Youth attempts suicide by jumping in front of Bangalore Metro train, critically injured

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth from Kerala attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train approaching the Jalahalli station (which is two stations from the terminus Nagasandra) of the Metro’s Green Line at 7.12 pm on Friday.

He suffered grievous head injuries and burns on his chest and is in hospital. Train operations came to a standstill for 48 minutes during the evening peak hours on the stretch between Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur.

The youth was employed at a factory in Abbigere and is a native of Alapuzha district.

This is the second instance within a week when a commuter’s act brought train operations to a halt. On New Year's Day, a woman jumped onto the tracks to retrieve her fallen mobile phone and brought the Purple Line train operations to a halt during the evening peak hours.

According to a Metro source, the youth jumped from Platform 2 in front of an arriving train. “He hit the train and fell between the track and the Third Rail, which is fully charged and supplies 750 Volts to run trains,” he said. A Metro staffer at the station switched off the power supply system immediately and others rescued him, the source said.

A statement from DCP North said he had suffered a head injury and was taken to Saptagiri Hospital in Jalahalli.

An official release from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said, “Due to the above incident, four trains were held at other station platforms and all the commuters were evacuated from the trains. The operations of the Green Line were on between Yeshwanthpur and Silk Institute Metro stations during the period. Normalcy in the entire Green Line was restored at 8 pm."

