Now, hoax bomb threat strikes National Stock Exchange office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police on Wednesday searched the premises of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Limited’s office located in DBS House on Cunningham Road here, and the historical Gol Gumbaz museum in Vijayapura, after the two locations were reportedly targeted by hoax bomb threats. Both the places were duly searched before the threats were confirmed to be fake.

An unidentified accused had called NSE’s Western Regional Office at Kurla in Mumbai early on Wednesday, claiming to have planted bombs at NSE’s Bengaluru office.

The message was accordingly conveyed to the jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police around 1 am on Wednesday, who then alerted the bomb and dog squads. After a search, the threat was declared a hoax.

Meanwhile, an email received by the Gol Gumbaz museum from an unknown account, stated that a bomb had been planted inside the premises. Officials alerted the police, who took sniffer dogs and a bomb detection squad, only to find that the email was a hoax.

