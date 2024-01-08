Game On, 2024!: Highly anticipated video games set to release this year

By Express News Service

Star Wars Outlaws

Set in the period between the films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws offers players the ability to navigate through the Star Wars universe, encountering familiar themes and scenarios. In its first public demo, the game showcased destroyed imperial ships being repurposed by bandits, indicating the game’s focus on giving players new experiences alongside the traditional elements of battling the Empire. The gameplay revealed so far includes third-person cover shooting and missions requiring strategic use of equipment to gain an advantage over enemies.

Expected Release: Late 2024 Platform(s): Windows, Playstation, Xbox

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft’s latest addition to the Prince of Persia series, The Lost Crown promises to be a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer that transports players into a mythological Persian world. The game marks a return to the series after a lengthy hiatus, and takes inspiration from its 2D roots. The game features a deep combat system where protagonist Sargon engages in fast-paced and varied battles, using a mix of sword attacks, archery, and special abilities. The game also offers a robust exploration aspect, with secret pathways and areas requiring specific power-ups. Players can expect to engage in complex traversal mechanics, reflecting the series’ origin in platforming agility. Finally, the game is also notable for its manipulation of time and space.

Expected Release: Jan 18 Platform(s): Windows, Playstation, Xbox, Switch

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

This action-adventure open world game is a direct successor to the acclaimed Batman: Arkham Knight (2015). As such it builds on the storyline from the previous games in the Batman: Arkham series. Players take control of four supervillains from Suicide Squad - Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark - who are tasked by Amanda Waller to stop the alien invader Brainiac and confront the brainwashed members of the Justice League.

Expected Release: Feb 2 Platform(s): Windows, Playstation, Xbox

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The ninth entry of the Like a Dragon series Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth revolves around Ichiban Kasuga, the protagonist of 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Kazuma Kiryu, the original protagonist of the series. The game is set in Hawaii, marking the first time the franchise ventures outside Japan. The game maintains a turn-based combat system for all playable characters, with each character having distinct jobs or classes. Kiryu’s unique job, ‘Dragon of Dojima’, allows him to switch between multiple fighting styles and temporarily engage in real-time combat. The Poundmates summon system also returns with new and returning franchise characters. The game is also set to introduce new minigames such as Crazy Delivery, Sujimon Battle, and Miss Match.

Expected Release: Jan 26 Platform(s): Windows, Playstation, Xbox

The Wolf Among Us 2

The much anticipated sequel to The Wolf Among Us, is set six months after the events of the first game, and continues the story of Bigby Wolf, the Sheriff of Fabletown, in a world where fairytale characters are real and walk among us. Players will unravel a captivating mystery, navigating the seedy underbelly of the city. The storyline involves Bigby investigating a new series of murders, with the potential to bring the community apart. The game features a cast of memorable characters, including Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, and the Woodsman, offering a rich narrative experience. The sequel also promises to build upon the strengths of the original game while introducing new gameplay mechanics and visuals.

Expected Release: Early 2024 Platform(s): Windows, MacOS, Playstation, Xbox

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

The latest iteration of one of the most beloved simulator games in history is set to drop later this year. In terms of gameplay, the 2024 edition offers an extensive list of new flight activities. Developer Asobo Studio has seemingly considered every conceivable use for a plane beyond the typical point-to-point flight. This includes activities such as aerial firefighting, search and rescue operations, air ambulance services, crop dusting, skydive aviation, aerial construction, and many others. Additionally, the simulator introduces new aircraft types such as gliders, airships, hot air balloons, and airliners. The game also enhances the environmental features, including snow, tornadoes, auroras, animal

migration and herds, and improved ground traffic reporting.

Expected Release: Late 2024 Platform(s): Windows, Xbox

From action-adventure titles that push narrative boundaries, to ones that revive classic franchises with modern flourishes, CE looks at some of the highly anticipated video games that are set to release in 2024

