Guard found dead in Bengaluru's HSR, wife’s role suspected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a mysterious incident, the body of a 35-year-old security guard of an upscale residential building in HSR Layout second sector was found in the outhouse. He was staying with his family in the same building, where the owner of the building had provided accommodation.

Post the incident on Tuesday night, the victim’s wife called the police control room and reported about the incident. When the police rushed to the scene of the crime, they saw the victim’s body lying outside the bathroom.

The deceased identified as Venkataramana Nayak was a native of Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh. He has been staying in the outhouse provided by the building owner for the last few years. He worked as a guard at an electronic showroom during the day and looked after the residential complex by night.

Nandini in her police statement stated that her husband died after falling in the bathroom. When the police visited the spot, they saw the body lying outside the bathroom.

Wife may be involved

Moreover, the police are not ruling out the possibility of her involvement in her husband’s mysterious death. When the police went through her call records, they found out that she was in touch with a person whose number was switched off when they tried reaching him.

“On Tuesday night, the body was found outside the bathroom. The victim’s wife and two children were at home at the time of the incident. As the death looked suspicious, we have taken a murder case,” told CK Baba, DCP (South East).

