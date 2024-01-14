Bengaluru City gets intelligent traffic system for safe mobility

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To provide insights into the city’s traffic scenario, the city traffic police have introduced ASTraM (Actionable intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), a traffic engine to enhance awareness, enabling data-driven decisions for effective traffic management. The system has features including congestion alerts, incident reporting via BOT mobile applications, special event management and dashboard analytics.

The system delivers real-time congestion alerts to jurisdictional traffic officials in a frequency of 15 minutes which is integrated with the e-attendance system and the alerts are communicated to junction and division officers.

The Dashboard analytics analyse and quantify traffic volume, congestion length and vehicle count, facilitating data-driven decisions for traffic management. Through the BOT service, field incidents from authorised sources are reported, ensuring that relevant information is shared with map services, offering real-time updates to the public. It also maintains a record of significant city events, providing a spatial overview of the traffic situation to enhance response management and aid in resource allocation and planning alternative measures. The Traffic Management Centre (TMC) would centrally monitor these events, ensuring timely dissemination of information for prompt action.

Ambulance Tracking Application will also be implemented to enhance coordinated ambulance movements. It involves continuous monitoring by the control room. The application triggers an alert if an ambulance is delayed for more than 120 seconds in traffic, providing the control room with the shortest route and current traffic conditions. The app features an SOS button for drivers to request immediate intervention.

Ten drone cameras will monitor traffic during peak morning and evening hours. The live drone feeds are displayed on TMC’s video wall.

