Fake Mysore Sandal Soap unit busted in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A unit manufacturing and selling fake Mysore Sandal Soap, whose only authorised manufacturer is Karnataka government-owned KSDL, has been busted in Hyderabad.

Some of the fake Mysore Sandal

Soap products that were seized in Hyderabad

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Industries Minister’s office, goods worth around Rs 2 crore, including fake products and carton boxes used for packing, were found during the operation. A complaint has been filed against the accused based in Hyderabad at the Malakpet police station. Twenty cartons of three soap packs weighing 150 gm (1,800 Pieces), 47 cartons of each soap 75 gm (9,400 pieces), empty Mysore Sandal Soap packing boxes for 150 gm soaps(400 pieces) and empty Mysore Sandal Soap packing boxes for 75 gm soap (400 pieces) have been seized, the release said.

Industries Minister MB Patil, who is also KSDL chairman, received information about fake Mysore Sandal Soap being supplied to the Hyderabad market and directed KSDL Managing Director Dr Prashant to take appropriate action.

“Fake soaps were sold in some areas of Hyderabad. However, there was no proper information about who was supplying them. Then KSDL staff themselves bought the product worth Rs 5 lakh and tested it for originality. However, it was confirmed to be fake,” the release stated.

The KSDL staff placed an order to purchase Rs 25 lakh worth of soaps and on the pretext of transporting it in a vehicle, they reached the spot where manufacturing was being done, stated Prashant. Patil said steps will be taken to ensure that the culprits are punished.

