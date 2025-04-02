Fireborne Freedom: Kavitha Rao, whose new book will be launched in Bengaluru shares the research and intent behind it

It is an oft-spoken adage that history is written by the rulers, for the rulers; with its custodians’ bias, it becomes a sort of illegitimate account, spoken by unreliable narrators. The history of India’s freedom struggle is no different. While it is by no means an account only of the ‘primary’ ruling class’ views – the British’s – it is still one composed by those who saw themselves in the power of a newly independent India, leaving much room for obscuring the histories of those who did not conform with the ‘secondary’ ruling class: the emergent political mainstream.

Kavitha Rao’s Spies, Lies and Allies (Westland, `499) is an account of two such individuals – Virendranath Chattopadhyay and MN Roy – whose views led them to paths divergent from the ‘popular’ freedom struggle. History, simply put, chose to forget them.

Both Chattopadhyay and Roy, fervent revolutionaries in the struggle, were not exactly diminutive figures in their own right. Roy is credited with the founding of the Communist Party of India, effectively being the harbinger of Marxism in the country; Chattopadhyay, who was a devoted communist as well, is unfortunately known best for being the brother of Sarojini Naidu. Rao, whose book invites the reader on an exciting journey beyond a simple historical tract, explains her choice of these two figures as the centre of her book, saying, “I have always wanted to write exciting non-fiction that reads like fiction. I realised that Chatto and Roy had incredibly thrilling lives. They fled all across Europe, America and Mexico in search of money and arms for the Indian independence movement, pursued by British intelligence. I also found it immensely tragic that Chatto was Sarojini Naidu’s brother, but had been erased from public memory. So too had Roy, though less so. I felt like their stories had to be told in a book accessible to everybody, not just scholars.”