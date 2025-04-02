Karnataka cyclists triumph at National Championships

BENGALURU: Karnataka cycling team delivered an outstanding performance at the recent National Cycling Championships held at Morni Hills, Panchakula, Haryana, by clinching multiple medals across various categories.

Dhanush Prasanth and Nithila Das claimed the title of Double Gold National champion in the sub junior boys U16 category and the Sub Junior Girls U16 category for both the Cross-Country Time Trial (XCT) and Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) events.

Pavitra Kurtakoti swept the Women Junior U18 category securing three gold medals in XCT, XCO, and the Junior Mixed Team Relay, earning her the Triple Gold National Champion title along with the Best Cyclist Award.

Karnataka’s success extended to the Men Junior U18 and Men U23 categories, with Dhananjay ST securing silver in XCT and Charith Gowda emerging victorious in XCO.

In the Women Elite category, Star Narzary won gold in both XCT and XCO while leading her team to triumph in the Elite Mixed Team Relay. Her outstanding performance earned her the Triple Gold National Champion title as well as the Best Cyclist Award.

The team relays were another highlight, with Karnataka securing gold in both the Junior and Elite Mixed Team Relays. In the exciting and adrenaline-high Men Junior Downhill event, Samarpan Jain clinched gold for the state.