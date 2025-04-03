Drug-free state is our goal, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Emphasising that a robust law and order machinery will foster a thriving ecosystem for economic growth and peace, CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said, “There is a direct link between law and order, capital investment, development, and job creation. Unemployment is a major concern, and for it to be managed effectively, law and order must be maintained, and peace must prevail.”

Addressing the gathering at the Police Flag Day celebrations at KSRP Parade Ground in Koramangala, the CM also highlighted the rise in cybercrime due to technological advancement, along with the need to leverage technology to curb it. Further, he mentioned that his goal was to make Karnataka a drug-free state, and added that the police must take a firm stand on completely dismantling the drug network.

Acknowledging, however, that the crime rate has been declining over the past two years, Siddaramaiah said, “The government will stand by the police department, but we won’t tolerate any negligence on duty. The police beat system must be made more effective, and society must be rid of hooliganism and rowdyism.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stressed the need to completely eradicate crime and drug-related activities in the state, while ensuring greater safety for women. He added that a peaceful environment would attract more investment to the state, in turn generating more jobs.