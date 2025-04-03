Navigating Through Neurodivergence

Mental health, an ever-present subject in pop culture, has actually benefited little from the exposure provided by the latter. While conversations surrounding mental health have become easier, pop-culture has mostly given rise to vapid conclusions at best and misinformation at worst. All this while, stigma persists as a lot of psychological territory hitherto unknown, continues to remain so within the common mass. Recently, in Bengaluru, the opening of sensory rooms for neurodivergent passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal 2 augurs a welcome shift, but the road ahead is steep.

Neurodivergence is not a ‘phenomenon’ with a recent history; it is only its recognition that is young in India. As child and adolescent psychiatrist Arohi Vardhan attests, “The numbers were the same before, but there are better diagnostic methods now, causing an increase in diagnoses.” Clinical psychologist Neha Parashar also accounts for demography as one of the leading factors in the development. “In metro cities, where awareness and accessibility are more prevalent, people reach out for issues pertaining to neurodiversity, which itself is an umbrella term,” she says.

The rigour of modern life also makes neurodivergence conspicuous. As Anupama Maruvada, founder and clinical director of CBT 2, admits, “Fast-paced modern life which emphasises multitasking, constant social interaction, and high sensory stimulation can overwhelm those with ADHD, autism, or sensory processing disorders. The increasing reliance on digital communication, rapid information processing, and constant connectivity often doesn’t accommodate diverse cognitive styles, creating additional pressure for neurodivergent individuals who may require more time or different methods to process and respond to information.”

While the precedent set by KIA is a welcome one, it is imperative that public and governmental awareness do not stop there; centres of neurodivergent solace should be publicly accessible, and as destigmatised as public parks. Vardhan believes in baby steps, mentioning, “We can start with something small. Designated quiet zones could be set up in places which are known to be crowded like malls or public buildings. That’s a very small step and does not require that much infrastructure; it just requires awareness that something is needed.” Parashar touches on letting the precedent build positive momentum. “Creating a big ecosystem would take a long time but we can start with small initiatives. Some are really hyper-aroused or hyper-sensitive to stimuli in the environment. It can be noises, colours, or lighting. A good start is rethinking spaces; building spaces that are resistant to brightness and loudness. Linguistic clarity is another key component; instead of big words, putting directional cues on public access boards would help. Many sources suggest the use of certain colours. For example, green can be calming for the neurodivergent population,” Parashar concludes.