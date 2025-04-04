BBMP chief Girinath revs up Palike machinery for rain work, keeps officials on their toes

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed civic officials to take precautionary measures to avoid any rain-related problems during the monsoon.

At a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on preventive measures to be taken due to the rain, he told officials to take necessary action under the Disaster Management Act. Officials should complete the works in Sai Layout, Pai Layout, Kendriya Vihar Apartment, Kogilu Cross, Sarjapur Road (Iblur Junction), Abbigere Kere Kodi, Mysore Road, Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple and other places before the onset of the monsoon season.

“There are 209 flood-prone areas in the city, including 11 new areas. Steps have already been taken in 166 places to ensure that there are no problems. Appropriate measures should be taken in the remaining 43 flood-prone areas to ensure that there are no problems. Officials should personally visit flood-prone areas and resolve the problems,” said Girinath.

The BBMP chief directed the Palike staff to coordinate with Bengaluru Traffic Police and take up works to prevent waterlogging at 180 spots on major roads. He also instructed officials to clean the gratings on the roadside to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater into the side drains.

Girinath also stated that the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials should be deployed to the BBMP control rooms before the onset of the rainy season. “A department-wise list of officers should be prepared in this regard immediately. In addition, a list of SDRF/NDRF officers should be prepared. All the necessary equipment for the rainy season should be stored in the control rooms,” he instructed.

“Stormwater drains should be cleaned on a regular basis using earthmovers. A two-month plan should be made up, along with a list of cleaning tasks for the SWD. Water should flow smoothly everywhere,” he said and added that 30 teams are at hand to clear trees and branches that have fallen due to the rain. He also instructed officials to respond immediately to complaints from citizens.