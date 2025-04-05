Kempegowda International Airport surpasses 41 million passenger mark in FY 2024-25

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport has achieved significant milestones in both passenger and cargo operations for the financial year 2024-25, crossing the 41 million passenger mark and surpassing 500,000 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo.

The airport reflected a growth of 11.6 percent passengers from last year with domestic passenger traffic of 10% growth, reaching 36.05 million, while international passenger numbers surged to 5.83 million. On the cargo front, KIA surpassed the 500,000 metric tonnes (MT) mark for the first time, handling a total of 502,480 MT of cargo in the financial year 2024-25, an official press release said.

“Being consistently ranked as India’s third busiest airport for international passengers for the last four months, Bengaluru Airport now offers non-stop connectivity to 76 domestic and 33 international destinations. We are excited about the growth of aviation in Bengaluru and India.

We believe that Bengaluru Airport is very well-placed to serve as the preferred gateway to South and Central India,” stated Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).