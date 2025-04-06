Badminton coach held for raping 16-year-old girl at sports centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old badminton coach was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a sports centre in Hulimavu police limits.

The incident came to light after the girl’s grandmother found some nude photos sent to an unknown number from her (grandmother’s) mobile phone. The girl’s grandmother alerted her parents immediately.

The accused has been identified as Balaji Suresh of Tamil Nadu. He was booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the girl’s mother. Suresh was remanded in police custody for eight days.

A senior police officer said the girl enrolled for badminton coaching two years ago. Suresh allegedly sexually abused and harassed her on several occasions. After her SSLC exam, she went to her grandmother’s house. On March 30, she sent her nude photos from her grandmother’s mobile phone to the coach.

The girl revealed that she was taken to the coach’s house several times. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he sexually abused her several times at his house. He also confessed that he had taken her nude photos. The police also found photographs of eight other girls on his phone.