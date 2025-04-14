Chaos at Kempegowda Metro Station as BMRCL operates trains at 10-minute intervals during peak hours

BENGALURU: The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station at Majestic was jam-packed with commuters on Monday morning as metro trains operated at an interval of 10 minutes instead of the regular services at a 3-5 minutes frequency during peak hours.

People were seen queueing up till the first floor of the station, while the train stood at the underground station, even at 8.50 am.

The situation started to get worse from 9 am and continued till noon, when train frequency started to improve.

Commuters blamed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for this. They said while BMRCL was keen on hiking the fares, it has been least bothered about the commuters and hence assumed that there will less crowd on April 14, due to government holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanthi. However, many private organisations and tech firms had a regular working day.

Peak hours for the BMRCL are from 8 am till 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm on weekdays, while the rest of the time is considered to be off-peak hours where Metro frequency is once in 8-10 minutes.

Regular commuters said that the trains are operated every 3-5 minutes during peak hours, and on Monday, there was one train every 10 minutes from Majestic leading to the chaos at the station.

They complained that as the crowd kept swelling at the Majestic stations and commuters pushing each other to get inside the rail, the limited staff at the station did nothing.