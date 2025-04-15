Actor ‘Bank’ Janardhan passes away at 76

BENGALURU: Veteran Kannada actor ‘Bank’ Janardhan, known for his sharp comic timing and lovable screen presence, passed away in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 76 and had been battling a long illness.

Born in 1948 in Holalkere, Chitradurga district, Janardhan’s story is as heartwarming as his roles. He started as a bank employee but was always passionate about theatre. His double life as a banker and actor earned him the name ‘Bank’ Janardhan.

His big screen journey began in 1985 with Pitamaha. At first, roles were small, and Janardhan even thought of quitting films. But fate stepped in when director Kashinath cast him as Bheemaiah in the hit comedy ‘Ajagajantara.’ That role changed everything—his quick wit and charm won over audiences, and his career took flight.

In over 500 films and many TV shows, Janardhan became a household name in Karnataka. From funny characters to kind father figures, his performances always felt real and warm. Movies like Shh, Tarle Nan Maga, and Belliappa Bangarappa made him a fan favourite.

What set him apart was his natural acting and humble spirit. While many forget supporting actors, Janardhan’s legacy stands tall. He brought laughter to millions and left behind a rich body of work that touched every generation.

Tributes poured in from fans and fellow artists. Bank Janardhan is survived by his family and fans who will always remember his smile and humour.