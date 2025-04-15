‘Water it Up’ aims to place 500 water bowls across city for streeties

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru has a thriving ecosystem for premium pet care, with pet parents spending an average of Rs 3,000 every month, lakhs of street dogs struggle, many going without access to even clean drinking water. Born out of this realisation is the ‘Water it Up’ initiative by pet care platform Supertails, which identified zones where stray animals are most vulnerable, and is placing water bowls here permanently.

The water bowls are made of sturdy cement material, are painted with food-grade and safe-for-pets colours, and are designed for outdoor use. They are cleaned regularly, and topped up with water by their team. They have prioritised areas like Banashankari, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Cubbon Park, Ulsoor Lake and Indiranagar, and aim to place over 500 water bowls this summer across different locations.

“As we prepared for one of India’s hottest summers yet, it struck us how stark the contrast really is. Bengaluru is home to over 50 lakh pets, and our data from 2023 shows that 55 per cent of pet parents here spend an average of Rs 3,000 every month on their pets — the highest in the country.

And yet, just beyond our homes and parks, 2.8 lakh stray dogs continue to struggle — largely invisible, often ignored, and especially vulnerable during extreme summers. Many of them go days without access to clean drinking water. That realisation hit home,” said Vineet Khanna, co-founder of Supertails, a player in the pet care industry.

He said that while they have their own team dedicated to cleaning and refilling the bowls, people from all walks of life — techies, students, teachers, delivery agents, even senior citizens — have come forward to support the cause, and the success of this initiative would depend on decentralised ownership.