ThINK about it

In the buzzing corners and lanes within the city lie tattoo studios of all manners and sizes, filled with Bengalureans wearing their hearts on their skin. But Karnataka Health Department’s recent plan to write to the centre has sparked a conversation among Bengaluru’s tattoo artists and enthusiasts, stirring concerns beyond just needles.

The decision came after a recent analysis of eight tattoo-ink samples collected across the state by Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration officials, which alarmingly tested positive for around 22 metals. Reflecting on it, Chandrashekhar, manager, Skindeep Tattoo Studio, Indiranagar, supports the decision, stating, “The industry needs regulation and standardisation. The sooner the better.” He remarks that the decision does not affect their business, further explaining their procedures. “Every needle used is gas-sterilised and neo-sterilised, which comes in a blister pack and is opened in front of the customer.”

Adil Mohamed, a freelance tattoo artist, also welcomes the move, considering the hygiene factors. “I use a world-standard ink called Dynamic Ink, imported from the US. It passes their health standards and this ink has been in the industry for a long time.” Yet indeed, the proliferation of unregulated, cheap inks is a concern, with inks which may contain harmful substances to reduce costs or enhance colour vibrancy. “In the old days, they used soot to make ink. mixing it with oil; there might be cheaper alternatives available now which have trace amounts of metal components,” Mohamed adds.