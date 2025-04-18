Karnataka government signs an agreement, Ecofix to fix potholes in a jiffy

BENGALURU: Aiming to put an end to the perennial pothole problem on roads, the Karnataka government on Thursday signed a tri-party agreement to use ‘Ecofix’, a mix of iron and steel slag, for instant repair of roads across the state. The agreement was signed between Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), Public Works Department and Urban Development Department, and Ramuka Global Services.

The ready-to-use pothole repair mix is looked upon as an instant solution for distressed roads, which worsen during the monsoon. “CSIR-CRRI invented the product ‘Ecofix’ using iron and steel slag, which can be used in water-filled potholes, with few labourers involved, and in a very short time,” a press release said. The roads can be used immediately.

The release added that a pilot project to use Ecofix to fill potholes, was taken up on state highway-265, in coordination with CSIR-CRRI and Ramuka Global Services in December 2024. Based on the outcome, the project is being taken up across the state.

“Ecofix can be widely used in water-logged areas, in districts with heavy rainfall and provide hassle-free transportation for the public. Due to heavy traffic congestion in urban areas, it is difficult to fill potholes in a short time, in such circumstances, even during night time when traffic movement is low, Ecofix can be used to fill potholes and provide safe roads for traffic movement,” said an official.

Ramuka Global Services will manufacture Ecofix in collaboration with JSW, Ballari, and supply it within Karnataka at Rs 15.70 per kilo, which is said to reduce filling cost by 10 per cent. All engineers will be trained to use Ecofix in order to provide safe roads, the release added. Ecofix is available in 30kg and 50kg bags, and can be easily transported to the work site.