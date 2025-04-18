QR code facial recognition app exposes impersonator in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman attempting to impersonate a female candidate for the Common Entrance Test (CET) at one of the exam centres in Bengaluru, was caught through a QR code-based facial recognition system, which Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) introduced this year.

The impersonator, identified as Tuba Fathima Jameel, arrived at the exam centre, Silver Valley Public PU College in Malleswaram, on Thursday morning to write the Mathematics exam. Once inside the premises, she went to the restroom and stayed there for nearly an hour. When it was time for the exam, she attempted to enter the hall, presenting the admit card of a student named Tabu Naz. The impersonation came to light when the facial recognition app flagged a mismatch between her face and the photo on record, revealing she was not the actual candidate.

“The woman fled the scene before examination authorities could address the issue with the principal,” KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said, adding that Tuba replaced the original photo on the admit card belonging to the real candidate, Tabu Naz, and had even entered incorrect exam dates on the document.

The college principal has been ordered to submit a detailed report along with video footage of the incident. Legal action against the impersonator is expected to follow, Prasanna said.

The examination body launched an investigation into the case.