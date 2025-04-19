Harassed over financial dispute, farmer ends life in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old farmer ended his life by hanging himself from a tree near a private school in Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, around 8 pm on Thursday. He was a BJP member. The deceased Praveen Gowda Belur was a resident of Anekal. He had released a video on social media accusing seven people of assault and mental harassment, before taking the extreme step.

In the video, Belur said he had been mentally harassed for the past two months by Kiran Gowda, Harish, Bhaskar, Narayanappa, Doddahagde, Madhu Gowda, and Saravana. He alleged that he was assaulted over a financial dispute and subjected to continuous mental harassment, particularly by Kiran Gowda.

A resident alerted the police, who then sent the body for a postmortem. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a case under section 108 (abetment to suicide ) of the BNS has been registered against the seven individuals named by Belur in the video.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)