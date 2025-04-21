Monsoon work cut out: Ball in BBMP court as Survey identifies 416 SWD encroachments

BENGALURU: In the wake of flooding in four BBMP zones due to heavy rain three years ago, the Bengaluru district administration had taken up a survey that found 416 encroachments on stormwater drains. The administration submitted the survey report to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently for action against the encroachments.

There were 1,023 complaints of SWD encroachments. The district administration confirmed 416 encroachments and is likely to give its orders for the 607 pending cases soon.

“In 416 confirmed cases, it is up to the BBMP to serve notice, take police help and evict the buildings on SWDs. Hearing is going on in 607 cases and after investigation, some more will be added to the list and sent to the BBMP for further action,” said a senior revenue official.

Citizen activists, who have kept pressure on the BBMP to act against encroachments on SWDs, wetlands and lakes, have welcomed the identification of the 416 encroachments, but also raised concern on the effective implementation of rules.

“I have witnessed firsthand how illegal constructions over drains have worsened flooding and created public health crises during monsoons. In areas like Varthur and Bellandur, the situation is alarming. Major SWDs are either blocked, shrunk or diverted due to unauthorised buildings—many of which were constructed with little regard for environmental norms.