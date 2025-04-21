Monsoon work cut out: Ball in BBMP court as Survey identifies 416 SWD encroachments

BENGALURU: In the wake of flooding in four BBMP zones due to heavy rain three years ago, the Bengaluru district administration had taken up a survey that found 416 encroachments on stormwater drains. The administration submitted the survey report to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently for action against the encroachments.
There were 1,023 complaints of SWD encroachments. The district administration confirmed 416 encroachments and is likely to give its orders for the 607 pending cases soon.
“In 416 confirmed cases, it is up to the BBMP to serve notice, take police help and evict the buildings on SWDs. Hearing is going on in 607 cases and after investigation, some more will be added to the list and sent to the BBMP for further action,” said a senior revenue official.
Citizen activists, who have kept pressure on the BBMP to act against encroachments on SWDs, wetlands and lakes, have welcomed the identification of the 416 encroachments, but also raised concern on the effective implementation of rules.
“I have witnessed firsthand how illegal constructions over drains have worsened flooding and created public health crises during monsoons. In areas like Varthur and Bellandur, the situation is alarming. Major SWDs are either blocked, shrunk or diverted due to unauthorised buildings—many of which were constructed with little regard for environmental norms.
The result is stagnant water, overflowing drains and contaminated lakes. A prime example is Bellandur lake which is plagued with frothing and fire outbreaks, while Varthur lake still receives unchecked sewage due to broken infrastructure and encroachments,” said Jagadish Reddy, vice-president, Varthur Nagarikara Hita Rakshana Vedike.
He also said the BBMP must act swiftly and transparently, and eviction notices must be followed with on-ground demolition of illegal structures.
Sandeep Anirudhan, founder, Coalition for Water Security, and a resident of Mahadevapura, said the sheer mismanagement by the government is the primary cause for the destruction and encroachment of water bodies in Bengaluru, which further leads to flooding and drought.
“Multiple agencies tasked with the ownership and management ensure that nobody does anything. The forest and revenue departments, Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA), BBMP’s SWD and lake departments are there, but we do not see any positive result. Between all of these agencies, none are really protecting any of them,” he said.
He also expressed concern about the lack of data, saying revenue maps from the 1870s show very clear details of rajakaluves (SWDs) and lakes, with scale and contour, which present-day maps do not show. Many of these water bodies, while still functional, have been removed from revenue maps due to vested interests. Rajakaluves, which were between 10 and 50 metres, are now only surviving as 1- or 2-meter drains, and even those are encroached.