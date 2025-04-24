Senior IAS officers Manivannan, Maheshwar Rao in race for BBMP Chief?

BENGALURU: With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath expected to be made additional chief secretary of the urban development, the question now doing the rounds here is who will head the richest and largest civic body of Karnataka?

Going by sources, senior IAS officers P Manivannan and Maheshwar Rao are the top contenders for the coveted post.

Manivannan is now principal secretary, Social Welfare Department, while Maheshwar Rao is managing director of Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Ltd.

“Manivannan is known for his good work. He earned the title of ‘Demolition Man’ for clearing encroachments. Manivannan was commissioner of the Mysore Urban Development Authority and the Mysuru City Corporation. He has a fair understanding of Bengaluru city administration with his experience at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), where he ensured uninterrupted power supply in most parts of the city. Hence, Manivannan may be chosen for the coveted post,” a source said.

Maheshwar Rao served as BBMP commissioner in 2018. He was secretary of the Agriculture Department. He was with the Labour Department. He served as commissioner for Industrial Development and director of Industries and Commerce. He also served as deputy commissioner of Mandya, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Hassan districts.

If there is a delay in appointing either of them, there are chances of Munish Moudgil, BBMP’s special commissioner (revenue), being made in-charge chief commissioner, the sources said.

On April 30, SR Umashankar, additional chief secretary (ACS), Urban Development Development (UDD), will retire, and chief commissioner Tushar Girinath may assume charge as ACS, UDD.