KIA gets global accolades for sustainability initiatives

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport has earned international acclaim for its efforts in sustainability and safety, securing multiple prestigious recognitions from the Airports Council International (ACI).

The accolades include becoming the first in Asia to attain Level 5 accreditation under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, recognising its remarkable 95.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and its early achievement of net-zero status — seven years ahead of its 2030 target, an official press release said.

In recognition of its sustainable energy initiatives, the airport also received the Silver Award in the ACI Green Airports Recognition 2025 for the fourth year in a row in the 15-38 million passenger category. The airport previously received Platinum recognition in 2022 and 2023 for carbon management and plastics circularity, respectively.

Additionally, the airport was honoured with the Gold Award at the inaugural ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Safety Recognition Awards 2025 for its paper ‘Beyond Compliance’, which highlighted innovative safety solutions that have significantly improved operational safety.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “Sustainability is at the heart of the airport’s strategy, from renewable energy usage to biodiversity conservation and community impact through the Kempegowda International Airport Foundation.”

Initiatives like operating on 100% renewable electricity and expanding its electric vehicle fleet, implementing rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and biodiversity conservation, BIAL is embedding sustainability across operations with a long-term lens on climate resilience, the release added.