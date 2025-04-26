Madhusudan Sai conferred Fiji’s highest honour for humanitarian work, hospital initiatives

BENGALURU: Humanitarian leader Madhusudan Sai was conferred Fiji’s highest honour, the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’, by the President of Fiji Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the State House of Fiji on Friday.

Madhusudan Sai’s influence in Fiji is reflected through the creation of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, the first state-of-the-art, fully free children’s hospital in the South Pacific.

The hospital focuses on providing treatment to children of any background.

His other initiative, the Sai Prema Foundation in Fiji, works for social welfare and humanitarian service across the nation, addressing issues like healthcare, education, disaster relief, and food security.