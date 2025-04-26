Three laptops stolen in separate incidents at Majestic bus terminal; police suspect professional thief

BENGALURU: Three separate laptop thefts were reported at Kempegowda Majestic Bus Depot, and complaints were filed at Upparpet police station. The incidents occurred on April 12, 16 and 18 at Terminals 3, 2 and 1, respectively.

Ajan, 21, a B.Tech student who resides in JP Nagar, was travelling to Andhra Pradesh on April 12. His laptop, worth Rs 60,000, was stolen in the afternoon after he got off a bus at Terminal 3 to buy water. He had kept his laptop in the luggage section above the seat. After he boarded the bus again, the other passengers informed him that a person sitting in the first seat had taken the laptop and escaped.

“I had noticed the accused while entering the bus. He was well-dressed and looked like a private firm employee in his late twenties,” Ajan said.

Another victim, Anusha, 26, a medical representative travelling to Chikkamagaluru, lost her laptop worth Rs 50,000 after she left her bag unattended at Terminal 2 between 10pm and 10.30pm, while retrieving the rest of her luggage. Besides the laptop, her bag contained her PAN card, election identity card and other documents.