Odisha content creator uses ChatGPT to bargain auto fare in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Those who have travelled in autorickshaws in Bengaluru would have learnt the art of bargaining with auto drivers, who generally quote very high fares even for short distances. But for those who are new to Bengaluru, who don’t know Kannada and are new to bargaining, it’s an uphill task.

A tech enthusiast from the city has demonstrated how artificial intelligence can be of great help in bargaining with auto drivers in their local language Kannada. Content creator Sajan Mahto from Odisha’s Rourkela posted a short video on his Instagram page (sajanmaho.ai) on Saturday on how to use AI for bargaining with auto drivers. Since then, the video has gone viral.

In the video, Sajan demonstrates how he used AI to negotiate an autofare of Rs 200 to Rs 120. Sajan opens ChatGPT’s voice assistant and commands it to talk to the auto-driver to lower the quoted fare of Rs 200 to Rs 100. He also tells AI to talk to the driver nicely just like how an elder brother would do. He also informs AI to bargain by mentioning that he is a student and takes the same route every day.

The AI assistant, which quickly processes the inputs, initiates the conversation with the auto driver with a warm greeting, “Anna namaskara”. The AI assistant goes on to explain that Sajan is a student and he travels on the same route and bargains with the driver to cut down the fare.

After the bargains, in which the AI asks the driver to consider Sajan as a regular customer, the driver agrees for the ride at Rs 120. At the end, the AI tool thanks the auto driver for adjusting and that Rs 120 was fine.

“ChatGPT Vs Autowala. Use ChatGPT for language translation FREE!! This is an attempt to educate how one can use CHATGPT in day today life. To harm any sentiments regarding any emotions is not intended. The sole purpose is education only,” Sajan posted on his Insta page.

He went on to add a disclaimer that the act performed was not by a real auto driver and that he made the video only for educational purposes and not to offend anyone.