Two women targetting locked houses in Bengaluru held, valuables worth Rs 11L seized

BENGALURU: Two women, including an autorickshaw driver, were apprehended by the Bommanahalli police in connection with a series of house thefts.

Both the accused were active for the past two years. The auto driver would go around looking for locked houses. After selecting the house, she would partner with her associate and commit thefts. Valuables worth over Rs 11 lakh were recovered from the duo, the police said.

Both the accused -- Shabrin Taj, 38, and her relative Neelam, 22, the auto driver -- stay at DJ Halli. “The accused committed thefts in Bommanahalli and MICO Layout police limits.

They were selling the stolen gold ornaments to jewellery shops in DJ Halli and Tannery Road. Around 130 gm of gold ornaments have been recovered from the receivers. Both the women were remanded in judicial custody. The auto that was being used in the crime has also been recovered,” said an officer.

The incident came to light after a victim filed a complaint at Bommanahalli police station, a day after the theft happened at their house in Garvebhavipalya. On April 2, the two were detained near the Adugodi traffic signal. They were taken to police custody for nine days. Based on their information, notices were served to jewellery shop owners to return the gold ornaments which the accused had sold to them.