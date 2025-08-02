By 2028, all 3.5 lakh houses in 110 villages to get water line: BWSSB

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said that the board has given sanitary and water supply connections to one lakh of the 3.5 lakh houses in 110 new villages brought under BBMP limits in 2008.

He told TNIE that delimitation of wards under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will not impact BWSSB services in these villages. “BWSSB has to provide water and sanitary connections to 3.5 lakh houses in 110 villages. By 2028, all 3.5 lakh houses will have sanitary and water connections,” he said.

These villages will get safe drinking water under the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme. This project will address water scarcity in 110 villages. Around 1.7 million people will be benefitted by this scheme, a senior BWSSB engineer, Cauvery Stage V, said. The board has built a ground level reservoir (GLR) at Kudlu near Electronics City to supply water to the villages brought under Bommanahalli BBMP zone. Another such reservoir has been built at Jambu Savari Gudda in HSR Layout to supply water to the villages included in RR Nagar zone. The board has constructed a ground level reservoir at GKVK to provide water to the villages brought under Yelahanka zone.

The board has built a reservoir and booster pumping station at B Narayanapura and another reservoir at OMBR Layout to supply water to the villages in Horamavu, Hennur, KR Puram and Kadugodi under Mahadevapura zone.

On complaints of frequent disruption in water supply and contamination of water by residents of Babusa Palya, Prashanth Layout and Ramamurthy Nagar, the board officials blamed Bescom and telecom service providers for these issues. BWSSB pipelines have been damaged by these service providers.