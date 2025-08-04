App fares surge, meters still ignored in Bengaluru autos

BENGALURU: Despite a hike in auto fares from August 1, commuters in Bengaluru say that nothing has changed except that they are paying higher rates with app-based aggregators ignoring the new rates and auto drivers refusing to use meters.
The District Transport Authority (DTA) headed by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) revised fares starting this month, raising the base fare to Rs 36 for the first two kilometres and Rs 18 for every additional kilometre. But instead of following the new rates, apps have increased fares by at least Rs 40 per trip. Passengers say it’s even more hard to find autos for short distances, and when they do, fares across all ride hailing apps are nearly double.
“For a ride under 2 km, I paid Rs 100, earlier it was Rs 50–60,” Manju S, a commuter said, adding that even a 3–4 km trip is now costing around Rs 130, when the new fare should be only Rs 72.
Amoolya J, a student at Mount Carmel College said that when the revision was announced, students like her thought it meant they would finally get autos on metre, but they have not found a single one using it, not even on apps.
Auto unions say that this is because of high demand in certain areas. But commuters said this is happening across the city and not just during rush hours. D Rudramurthy, General Secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union, said the fare revision was done without consulting them and hence more than 90% of drivers are sticking to apps because they earn more on it.
A ground check by TNIE during the three days after revision found no autos using updated meters. Drivers admitted they are not interested in following the new fares. “With apps, I get better money, avoid bargaining, and choose trips I like,” Shabeeb, a driver, said.
Mohammed Jamal, an engineer, who travels between Indiranagar metro and Domlur, said even with high app fares, he has to tip drivers at least Rs 30 just to get a ride and that even short trips are being refused. Auto drivers, however, argue that this is only during certain hours or in low-demand areas that they only accept trips with tips. As per a recent notification by the Transport Department, by October 31, all autos in Bengaluru must recalibrate their meters.