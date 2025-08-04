App fares surge, meters still ignored in Bengaluru autos

BENGALURU: Despite a hike in auto fares from August 1, commuters in Bengaluru say that nothing has changed except that they are paying higher rates with app-based aggregators ignoring the new rates and auto drivers refusing to use meters.

The District Transport Authority (DTA) headed by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) revised fares starting this month, raising the base fare to Rs 36 for the first two kilometres and Rs 18 for every additional kilometre. But instead of following the new rates, apps have increased fares by at least Rs 40 per trip. Passengers say it’s even more hard to find autos for short distances, and when they do, fares across all ride hailing apps are nearly double.

“For a ride under 2 km, I paid Rs 100, earlier it was Rs 50–60,” Manju S, a commuter said, adding that even a 3–4 km trip is now costing around Rs 130, when the new fare should be only Rs 72.

Amoolya J, a student at Mount Carmel College said that when the revision was announced, students like her thought it meant they would finally get autos on metre, but they have not found a single one using it, not even on apps.